Odisha gets its first Drive-In Covid Vaccination Centre at Esplanade in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: For smooth functioning of Vaccination drive within BMC jurisdiction, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday launched Odisha’s first ‘drive-in’ vaccination centre at parking Lot of Esplanade shopping mall near Rasulgarh Square in Bhubaneswar.

Eligible citizens who had booked their slot yesterday for 2nd dose of COVID19 Vaccination for 45+ age group are successfully being vaccinated inside their vehicles.

Within 3 hours more than 200 beneficiaries were successfully vaccinated.

The drive started on May 8 and will continue till May 15 except on May 9. While 400 people will be vaccinated on May 8, 500 will be vaccinated between May 10 and 15.

As per the decision taken by the civic body, no vehicle will be allowed inside the parking lot without slot booking.