Many BJD Leaders are in contact with us: BJP

TNI Bureau: Former Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty today made a startling revelation about Odisha politics saying that many Biju Janata Dal leaders are in contact with the saffron party.

While reacting to BJD leader VK Pandian’s allegation that BJP would break the government in Odisha if wins 40 to 50 assembly seats, Mohanty said that not all in BJD are slaves, there are several Eknath Shindes and all of them are in touch with BJP.

“He (Pandian) has entered the politics recently and is doing gumastagiri by holding the Chief Minister’s remote control. If he has become Psephologist and accepted the fact that BJP would win 50 seats in the upcoming election, then he will know on June 4 what will happen,” Mohanty said.

“Not everyone is a slave, there are several Eknath Shindes and all of them are in touch with BJP. I am not saying this for the first time. Our president has repeatedly said about it and this also has been proven with many people joining us. The true sons of the land and the Odias who have the blood of Odisha and self-respect cannot continue to be slave. So, they are in-touch with us,” he added.