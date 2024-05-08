TNI Evening News Headlines – May 08, 2024

➡️Power failure in Puri Jagannath Temple leaves the temple in dark for 15-20 minutes.
➡️Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed separate poll rallies at Bhawanipatna under the Kalahandi parliamentary constituency and Rayagada under Koraput.
➡️2 Rubella cases detected in Nabarangpur.
➡️Odisha to experience thunderstorm activities till May 13: IMD.
➡️3.77 kg of Gold valued at Rs. 2.79 crore seized from 4 passengers at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till May 21 in ED case.
➡️Rajasthan Government has planned to reach out to the UK Government to find the names of 24 freedom fighters who were killed in Pali District’s Auwa Village during 1857 revolt.
➡️Serum Institute of India stopped manufacture, supply of additional Covishield doses from December 2021: SII Spokesperson.
➡️Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi holds roadshow with Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada.
➡️Pulwama, J&K: A boat carrying 9 people capsized in river Jhelum, 7 rescued and 2 missing; rescue operations underway.
➡️Sam Pitroda resigns as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress.
➡️Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer arrives in New Delhi.
➡️Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan passes away following a cardiac arrest. He was 65.
➡️Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets in IPL on Wednesday.
➡️Three Indians accused of killing Khalistan separatist Nijjar appear before Canadian court.
