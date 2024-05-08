Massive Security Cover for PM Modi’s Roadshow in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: Massive security arrangements have been made for PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10 (Friday), informed Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda.

A group of Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos along with the Commissionerate Police reviewed the on ground security arrangement.

Informing about the security measures, the Police Commissioner said that security will be beefed up as per the Blue Book and the entire stretch from Ram Mandir to Vani Vihar will be declared no-fly zone, Panda said.

A total of 55 platoons of police force along with 5 DCPs, 10 Additional DCPs, 27 ACPs, 41 Inspectors, 180 other Officers will be deployed from Ram Mandir to Vani Vihar, the Police Commissioner said.

He further said that three units of anti-terrorist special tactical unit (STU), dog and bomb squads will also be deployed for the MP’s roadshow. Besides, barricade will be erected on both sides of the road.

Meanwhile, the State unit of BJP also has started its preparation to make PM Modi’s Bhubaneswar roadshow a grand success.