Four Arrested with 3.77 Kgs of Gold at Bhubaneswar Airport

TNI Bureau: The officers of DRI recently arrested four passengers under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 after recovering 3.77 Kgs of gold at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI officers inspected the four passengers who arrived at Bhubaneswar from Dubai on 6th May 2024.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Questioning of the passengers upon arrival revealed that all four of them had attempted to smuggle gold in paste form, by concealing them in their rectum.

During investigation, the officers recovered a total of 12 capsules containing gold in paste form, from the four passengers. Heat treatment of the contraband resulted in compound separation and gold weighing 3.77 kg, valued at Rs. 2.79 cr was recovered.

Further probe into the matter is underway.