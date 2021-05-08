Matric Exam Marking Method Released

TNI Bureau: Finally, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has come up with an alternative method of assessment to award marks for matriculation students that ended the anxiety among students, teachers and parents.



In a notification issued by the BSE said, “The marks for School Regular (SR) Quasi Regular (QR) students will be allotted based on their performances and the marks secured by the candidates in half-yearly and annual examinations of class-IX and second, third and fourth practice tests of class-X.”



The Board will take into consideration the two highest marks in each subject from the three practice tests conducted in Class-X and 40% weightage will be given to highest marks secured in Class-IX exams in each subject, the notification said.



Besides, the Board will analyse the results of Annual HSC Examination of last four years (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020) of the schools and basing on the best performance of the school in last four years, marks shall be given to each candidate in graded manner.



In case any candidate is not satisfied, he/she can appear in the examination to be conducted offline by the Board after the pandemic situation improves.



The Board has set June 30 the tentative date for publication of results of all examinations.



Details are below in the notification:

Basing on the teaching activities undertaken and tests conducted at school level, methods of assessment as framed below shall be adopted for award of marks for Regular & Quasi Regular category of candidates.

a) Each school has to fill up the Tabulation Register format (seeAnnexure-I & II) given by the Board for both for Class-IX & X.

b) Marks in each examination conducted (both in Class-IX & X) are to be converted out of the maximum marks mentioned against each subject and to be entered in the Tabulation Register.

c) Marks of the following examinations have been asked to be entered in the Tabulation Register.

Class- IX

[i] Half Yearly Examination

[ii] Annual Examination

Class- X

[i] 2nd Practice Test held during February, 2021

[ii] 3rd Practice Test held during March, 2021

[iII] 4th Practice Test held during April, 2021

d) All total 2766 schools have been selected as Mentor school to which some near by schools have been attached.

e) Headmaster of Mentor School shall upload the marks of individual schools attached to it with the support Headmaster/ school teachers of attached schools.

f) The marks secured by the candidates in the following examinations shall be uploaded.

[i] Subject wise highest marks secured by the candidates among Class-IX examinations (half yearly and annual)

[ii] Class-X, 2nd Practice Test Examination

[iii] Class-X, 3rd Practice Test Examination

[iv] Class-X, 4th Practice Test Examination

g) Board will take into consideration the two highest marks in each subject from the three practice tests conducted in Class-X.

h) School wise merit list shall be prepared after giving appropriate weightage to marks secured and uploaded in above examinations.

i) 40% weightage will be given to highest marks secured in Class-IX exams in each subject. This is required as attendance in Class-X which started from 08/01/2021 was optional including the days of practice tests. In case a candidate has not appeared in any of the practice tests of Class-X exam, 100% weightage will be given to the mark secured in Class-IX exam (both half yearly & annual) and subject wise highest marks will be taken into consideration.

j) Two highest marks in all subject out of three practice tests conducted in Class-X will be given weightage of 30% each. In case any candidate has appeared in only one practice test, then 70% weightage will be given in the mark secured in Class-IX exams (half yearly and annual).

k) Results of Annual HSC Examination conducted by B.S.E., Odisha of last four years i.e. 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020 of the schools will be analysed and basing on the best performance of the school in last four years, maximum no. of different grades bagged by each school shall be found out. The data base is already available with B.S.E., Odisha.

l) Basing on the grades as drawn at supra (k), marks shall be allotted to each candidate in graded manner.

m) The work of online entry of marks by mentor schools will be supervised by the respective District Education Officers with the assistance of BEOs/ ABEOs. School Ex-Regular (ER) & Correspondence

Following procedures shall be applied for award of marks to School Ex-Regular (ER) & Correspondence Course Ex-Regular (CE) category of candidates.

a) These candidates have appeared the examination once or more than once in previous years starting from Annual HSC Examination, 2014.

b) The Board shall analyse the examination results of these candidates in which they appeared.

c) A data base of this category of candidates shall be prepared taking into account the best marks secured by the candidate in each subject.

d) Following the principle of “Average Mark”, the scores of pending subjects will be determined in order to process their results.

e) The candidates having no mark at all in any past examinations shall have to appear in offline examination when it will be held.