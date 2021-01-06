No Covid Death in Odisha first time after over 6 Months

TNI Bureau: For the first time after over 6 months, Odisha has reported zero Covid-19 death on January 5, 2021 – a big achievement for the Covid Warriors in the State who work hard round the clock to keep things under control, putting their own lives at risk.

Odisha has so far reported 1887 Covid deaths while 53 other than Covid deaths were reported in the initial months.

Khordha District has reported the highest number of Covid deaths at 326, followed by Ganjam (247), Sundargarh (169), Cuttack (140), Puri (117), Balasore (95), Mayurbhanj (89), Sambalpur (77).

Number of Covid-19 positive cases has gone up to 330,921 while active cases remain at only 2203.