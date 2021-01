TNI Bureau: At least four workers of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) in Odisha died, while several fell ill following leakage of toxic gas at Coal Chemical Department of the Plant on Wednesday morning.

The death toll surged to 4 as 2 more employees died while undergoing treatment at Ispat General Hospital, RSP authorities confirmed.

Six others were taken to the RSP dispensary.