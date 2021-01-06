TNI Morning News Headlines – January 6, 2021

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 231 Covid-19 cases including 133 quarantine and 98 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 330921 including 326778 recoveries & 2203 active cases.

👉 Sundargarh reports 32 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Bargarh (25).

👉For the first time after over 6 months, no Covid-19 death has been reported in Odisha on January 5, 2021: Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department.

👉2 killed, several employees of Rourkela Steel Plant fall sick after leakage of toxic gas at Coal Chemical Department.

👉 Chilika records highest ever Migratory Bird. Over 12 lakh migratory birds were spotted during the annual bird census in Chilika Lake.

👉 Crime Branch STF seizes over 2 tonnes of ganja worth Rs 1 crore from a truck near Muniguda in Rayagada.

👉 One more arrested in Mahanga Double Murder Case, taking the total number of arrestees in the case to 5.

India News

👉 India records 18,088 new COVID-19 cases and 264 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 1,03,74,932 including 2,27,546 active cases, 99,97,272 cured cases & 1,50,114 deaths.

👉 The total number of samples tested up to 4th January is 17,65,31,997 including 8,96,236 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Annual Matric Exam-2021: Students can fill up the form for the examinations from January 10 to February 2.

👉 India, Israel successfully test medium-range surface-to-Air Missile Defence system jointly.

👉 CBI arrested 3 more persons, in connection with the 2019 Pollachi sexual assault case.

👉 NCB Mumbai summons actor Arjun Rampal’s sister today, in connection with a drugs case.

👉 Parts of Delhi witnesses heavy rain and hailstorm.

👉 BSE Sensex up 57 points in opening trade, currently at 48,495; Nifty at 14,227.

👉 Rupee opens on flat note, up 1 paisa at 73.16 against US dollar.

World News

👉 63rd annual Grammy Awards 2021 which was set to be held on January 31, 2021 in Los Angeles, US, postponed amid spike in COVID-19 cases.

👉 U.S. President Donald Trump bans transactions with 8 Chinese Apps including Alipay.

👉 WhatsApp’s new Terms of Service will come into effect on February 8, 2021: Users will need to accept these terms or account will be deleted.

👉 Global Covid-19 cases top 86 Million Mark, death toll crosses 1.86 million.