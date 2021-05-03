NEET PG 2021 Exam postponed by 4 Months

TNI Bureau: The Prime Minister’s Office on Monday announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) will be postponed at least for four months. The NEET PG 2021 exam will not be held before 31st August 2021.

A government release said, students will be given atleast one month of time after the announcement of the exam before it is conducted.

The PMO further said that the Medical personnel with 100 days of Covid duty will be given priority in upcoming regular Government recruitments.

They will also be covered under the government’s insurance scheme for health workers engaged in fighting COVID-19.

The decision to postpone the NEET-PG exam was taken a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the COVID-19 situation across the country.

The decisions will further boost the availability of medical personnel to fight COVID-19.