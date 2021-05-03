TNI Evening News Headlines – May 3, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ All “Aahara Kendras” in the State will remain open for takeaway only during lockdown in Odisha.

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today sanctioned Rs 10 crore to Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) for better management of COVID-19 situation in the city.

➡️ Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) postponed the OCS preliminary (written) examination-2020 in view of lockdown.

➡️ Odisha Government records highest ever GST collection of Rs1126.67 cr in April 2021.

➡️ President of India accepts Odisha Government’s recommendation for compulsory retirement of suspended IFS officer Abhay Pathak.

➡️ Following cancellation of Class 9, 10 Exams in Odisha, the Board of Secondary Education begins process to award marks to students based on school tests and pre-board examination results.

India News

➡️ The the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) to be postponed for at least 4 months: Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

➡️ Oxygen plant is set up at Delhi’s CWG Covid care centre.

➡️ India’s Covid-19 vaccine shortage will continue till July: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla.

➡️ Serum Institute of India”s CEO Adar Poonawalla should file complaint over threats: Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Shambhurah Desai.

➡️ Government of India refutes reports about no vaccine orders.

➡️ Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami sends his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

➡️ Mamata Banerjee to take oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal on 5th May.

➡️ Central Govt writes to states on the issue of augmenting human resources for COVID 19.

➡️ Avoid repeated CT Scan, that can cause cancer, warns AIIMS Director.

➡️ SBI allocates Rs 71 crores to help India combat COVID-19.

➡️ IPL match between KKR and RCB postponed after two KKR players tested positive for Covid 19.

World News

➡️ Nepal Government decides to halt all domestic flights from Monday midnight and all international flights from Wednesday midnight until May 14.

➡️ Fourth consignment of medical supplies containing 60 ventilators arrives from the UK.

➡️ Bangladesh lockdown extended till May 16, buses to operate within district.