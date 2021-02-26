‘Kalira Atita’ in ‘Reminder List of Productions’ Eligible for 93rd Oscars

TNI Bureau: The road may be very very tough, but Nilamadhab Panda’s ‘Kalira Atita’ is among the 366 feature films eligible for the 2020 Academy Awards, as announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences yesterday (February 25).

Another film from India, ‘Soorarai Pottru’ is also in the ‘Reminder List of Productions’ eligible for the 93rd Oscars apart from the original list of shortlisted films in 9 categories. These films have been submitted under the ‘General Entry’ category.

After fulfilling the screening criteria and review by the Jury, the films will go through nominations voting that begins on Friday, March 5, 2021.

The voting will conclude on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, March 15, 2021.

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

View the List of 366 Films in ‘Reminder List of Productions’