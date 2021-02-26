Odisha Govt reschedules School Timings for Class IX to XII Students

TNI Bureau: The Odisha School and Mass Education department has rescheduled School timings for students from Class IX to XII to tackle heat wave condition during summer-2021.

The classes of Standard IX and XI students which are at present running from 8.30 AM to 10.00 AM at present are rescheduled to 7.00 AM to 9.00 AM.

Similarly, the Class X and XII which are at present running from 11.00 AM to 4.00 PM is rescheduled to 9.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

District Education Officers are advised to ensure availability of safe pure drinking water in all schools including repair of tube well if any in consultation with officials of PR & DW Deptt./ Urban local Bodies.

DEOs are also advised to store sufficient ORS in school point which can be provided to students and staff in case of need and the same can be procured from local Health Centre.