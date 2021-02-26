Poll Dates for Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu; Details Here

TNI Bureau: The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for Assembly Polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

During the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that a total of 824 assembly constituencies will be going for polls during the upcoming elections.

Model Code of Conduct will come into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates.

Key Highlights

➡️ Assam Assembly elections (126 Seats) to be held in 3 phases – – March 27, April 1, April 6

➡️ Tamil Nadu (234 Seats) to go for polls in a single phase on 6th April; counting of votes on 2nd May.

➡️ Kerala Assembly elections (140 Seats) to be held on 6th April; counting of votes on 2nd May.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Puducherry elections (30 Seats) to be held on 6th April, counting on 2nd May.

➡️ West Bengal elections (294 Seats) to be held in 8 phases – (March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, April 29).

➡️ A total of 824 assembly constituencies will be going for polls during these elections.

➡️ 18.68 crore electors will cast vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations.

➡️ The expenditure limit for Puducherry will be Rs 22 lakh per constituency and rest of the States will be Rs 30.8 lakh.

➡️ Adequate CAPFs will be deployed during elections.

➡️ Door to door campaign to have only five people.

➡️ All poll officers will be vaccinated.