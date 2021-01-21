Fans remember Sushant Singh Rajput on Birthday

TNI Bureau: Sushant Singh Rajput’s 35th birthday, was an emotional moment for both fans, family, and friends. The actor’s body was found in his apartment last year on June 14.



Many took to social media platforms, like Twitter and Instagram, to express their good wishes, and love for the late actor. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti announced a scholarship fund of $35,000, at the UC Berkeley for physics students in her brother’s memory.



She wrote, “I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. #SushantDay”. Along with the post she has also shared two pictures.

One of them is an old Instagram post from Sushant’s handle that says, “I dream to create an environment where kids of India— and elsewhere, get ‘free’, improved and relevant education and great many ways to acquire any skill of choice for free. To create a structure like this, and now, could be highly possible with right intentions and some working knowledge of chaos and game theories, non-zero sum structures that bio-mimic. Any suggestion/ feedback/idea for the Cause, if you have, please do share. I would be highly obliged. It’s about time that we acknowledge ‘convergence’ that’s happening all around the globe and make the youth more competent and happy ‘now’. Because as they say, the more we learn, the lesser time it takes for us to learn even more. Let’s begin. It’s about ‘time'”.



The actor was known to be Physics enthusiast. He left his engineering course half way to pursue his dream of acting. Nonetheless, he always took great interest in science, especially astrophysics.

I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/nW3Rm6JERR — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) January 20, 2021



The second picture, was the information about the fund on UC Berkeley’s website, that read, “The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund in Physics provides graduate student support in the Department of Physics at the University of California, Berkeley with a preference for students studying Astrophysics. Sushant Singh Rajput was born in India and passed on in June 2020. Alongside being a noted actor in mainstream Indian movies, he was a National Physics Olympiad winner and held a lifelong passion for astronomy and astrophysics.”



Many Bollywood actors also wishes the late actor a very happy birthday. Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you asked for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish …Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay.”



Sushant’s Raabta co-star, Kriti Sanon posted a picture of Sushant smiling and captioned it, “This is how I’ll remember you… Smiling like a child! Happy Birthday Sush. I hope you are smiling and at peace wherever you are.”



Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is still a mystery to many and is being currently investigated by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).