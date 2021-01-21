Transgenders to collect Parking Fees in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken an initiative to collect parking fees from two major parking lots in the city by a transgender self-help group ‘TG Swikruti’, from today.



“We have approved the plea made by ‘TG Swikruti’ and assigned this responsibility to this group. Our aim is to bring them to the mainstream of the society and create a source of income for the community.” said BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary in a meeting held here today morning.



According to the decision, the first parking lot covers the area from Shree Leathers Showroom to Ashoka Market which include four parking sites:



1. From Khadims Showroom front to Shree Leathers Showroom front (off street)

2. From Hotel Royal Midtown to Arya Palace (off street)

3. From Ashoka Market to City Residency (off street) and

4. From Royal Midtown front to Narayana Ayurveda Bhawan Showroom front (off street).



The second parking lot covers from Master Canteen to Shreeya Square which include five Parking Zones:



1. Kharavela Nagar Parking (off street) opposite of Hotel Swosti

2. Kharavela Nagar Parking (off street) near Epari Sadashiv Jewellers

3. Kharavela Nagar Parking (off street) from Narula General Stores front to P.C. Chand Jewellers front

4. Kharavela Nagar Parking (off street) in front of Godabarisha Sahitya Sansad and

5. Kharavela Nagar Parking (off street) in front of Hotel Keshari.



The duty will be carried out on an experimental basis for two months and monthly fees has been fixed for the first parking lot is 2.23 lakhs and 1.46 lakhs for the second lot, informed Shrimanta Mishra, BMC Deputy Commissioner.

