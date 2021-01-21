TNI Afternoon News Headlines – January 21, 2021

Afternoon News Headlines

By Himanshi Gupta
Puri Srimandir Darshan
Odisha News 

  • Odisha State Open University gets a new Vice-Chancellor, Professor Arka Kumar Das Mohapatra.
  • Transgenders to collect Parking Fees in Capital to include Third Genders in the Mainstream Jobs, BMC reports.
  • All CMs to take COVID 19 Vaccinations in the Second Phase, PM Narendra Modi.
  • Odisha CM wakes up to 3 Million Followers on Twitter.
  • Puri Police makes special arrangements for darshan of devotees. 

National News 

  • Government Denies Permission to hold Tractor Rally in Delhi.
  • Fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India; 10 Fire Tenders at the spot. Vaccine production unit not affected.
  • UP CM Yogi  Adityanath Launches Road Safety Awareness Campaign.
  • SC Issues Notice to the makers of Mirzapur and Amazon Prime Video.
  • Madhya Pradesh Home Minister expresses “Intolerance” towards Amazon Web Series, “Tandav”.
  • BJP Chief in West Bengal Requests to Deploy Central Forces ahead of Elections.

World News 

  • Iraq: Suicide Bomb Attack Kills 28, injures over 70 people in Baghdad.
  • World Leaders Laud US President Joe Biden for Rejoining Paris Agreement.
  • European Union President Invites Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to speak at the Plenary Session.
  • Seoul Expresses Hopes of Better Engagement with North Korea under Joe Biden’s Presidency.
  • Gulf Leaders get ready to visit Pakistan for Houbara Hunting.
