TNI Afternoon News Headlines – January 21, 2021

Odisha News
- Odisha State Open University gets a new Vice-Chancellor, Professor Arka Kumar Das Mohapatra.
- Transgenders to collect Parking Fees in Capital to include Third Genders in the Mainstream Jobs, BMC reports.
- All CMs to take COVID 19 Vaccinations in the Second Phase, PM Narendra Modi.
- Odisha CM wakes up to 3 Million Followers on Twitter.
- Puri Police makes special arrangements for darshan of devotees.
National News
- Government Denies Permission to hold Tractor Rally in Delhi.
- Fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India; 10 Fire Tenders at the spot. Vaccine production unit not affected.
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Road Safety Awareness Campaign.
- SC Issues Notice to the makers of Mirzapur and Amazon Prime Video.
- Madhya Pradesh Home Minister expresses “Intolerance” towards Amazon Web Series, “Tandav”.
- BJP Chief in West Bengal Requests to Deploy Central Forces ahead of Elections.
World News
- Iraq: Suicide Bomb Attack Kills 28, injures over 70 people in Baghdad.
- World Leaders Laud US President Joe Biden for Rejoining Paris Agreement.
- European Union President Invites Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to speak at the Plenary Session.
- Seoul Expresses Hopes of Better Engagement with North Korea under Joe Biden’s Presidency.
- Gulf Leaders get ready to visit Pakistan for Houbara Hunting.
