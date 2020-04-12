Corona Update @ USA – April 11, 2020

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported 1,911 new deaths in the last 24 hours along with 32,689 new cases of Coronavirus. With this, USA has surpassed Italy’s death toll figure and crossed the 20,000 mark.

France has reported 635 COVID-19 deaths and 4,785positive cases – lower death toll in a while. Italy has reported 619 deaths and 4,694 positive cases while Spain witnessed 525 new deaths and 4,754 positive cases (marginal decrease). 917 new deaths and 5,233 +ve cases were reported from the UK.

The Coronavirus positive cases worldwide nears the 1,780,000 mark. Global COVID-19 death toll has crossed 108,800.

USA Corona Update:

👉 1,911 new deaths; 32,689 confirmed cases in last 24 hours

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 20,604; Number of Cases – 533,088

👉 New York accounts for 34% of total positive cases in USA.

👉 783 new deaths reported from New York State; 9,946 new cases.

👉 478 people at Chicago jail have tested positive for coronavirus – 304 detainees and 174 staff members.

👉 550 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier have tested positive for Coronavirus – U.S. Navy

👉 Over 30,000 COVID-19 patients in the US have recovered so far.

👉 USA has conducted over 2.4 million tests so far.

👉 New York City reports 4,306 new cases of Coronavirus and 313 new deaths in 24 hours.

👉 Total cases in New York City – 98,715; Deaths – 5,742

👉 New York State – 8,627 deaths; 181,144 cases

👉 New Jersey – 2,183 deaths; 58,151 cases

👉 Michigan – 1,392 deaths; 23,993 cases

👉 California – 633 deaths; 22,382 cases

👉 Louisiana – 806 deaths; 20,014 cases

👉 Massachusetts – 686 deaths; 22,860 cases

👉 Florida – 446 deaths; 18,986 cases

👉 Pennsylvania – 501 deaths; 21,804 cases

👉 Illinois – 677 deaths; 19,180 cases

👉 Washington – 494 deaths; 10,448 cases

👉 Connecticut – 494 deaths; 11,510 cases

👉 Georgia – 432 deaths; 12,261 cases

👉 Texas – 267 deaths; 13,205 cases

👉 Maryland – 206 deaths; 7,694 cases

👉 Indiana – 330 deaths; 7,435 cases

👉 Colorado – 274 deaths; 6,893 cases

👉 Ohio – 247 deaths; 6,250 cases