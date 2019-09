BJD goes aggressive to spread awareness on Transformation of Puri

TNI Bureau: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday evening released videos showing ruined roofs & walls of several mathas & temples in different parts of India which have collapsed due to lack of safety measures leading to casualties.

The State Government is serious this time in the wake of possible terrorist attack at Puri, Jagannath temple.

So it is imperative to implement various security related suggestions and make people aware on Transformation of Puri, as mentioned in the videos.