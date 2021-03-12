Biju Yuva Vahini no longer exists in Odisha!

TNI Bureau: In reply to query raised by BJP MLA from Talsara, Bhabani Shankar Bhoi, Odisha Minister Tusarkanti Behera revealed that the Biju Yuva Vahini does not function anymore.

“There is no budget allocation for Biju Yuva Vahini in the Budget 2020-21 and the organisation is not operating anywhere in the State. Since it’s not engaged in any activities, no budget has been allocated for it,” said the Minister.

Biju Yuva Vahini was formed on March 14, 2018 with the objective of channelise the energy of the youth of Odisha towards nation building by inspiring volunteerism and active participation of the youth in various social action projects and community engagement activities.

About 8,000 Biju Yuva Vahini units were formed across all the 6,799 Gram Panchayats and 114 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State.

The Government had decided to spend Rs 450 crore on Biju Yuva Vahini (BYV).