TNI Evening News Headlines – March 12, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Government approves 8 industrial projects to the tune of Rs 1214 cr in the Manufacturing, Food Processing and Hospitality sectors. Two 5-star hotels in Bhubaneswar among 8 proposals.

➡️ Tentative date for Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary (Written) Exam announced. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the commission– opsc.gov.in for further information.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Odisha on 21st & 22nd March.

➡️ Direct flight service between Jharsuguda-Chennai to commence from March 28.

➡️ Hostel fees of students of engineering colleges, technical, and polytechnic institutes in Odisha have been waived off.

➡️ Ramachandra Nayak, Chandrasekhar Hota from Odisha win Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award 2020.

➡️ BJP MLA from Deogarh, Subash Chandra Panigrahi attempts to drink sanitiser in Odisha Assembly over mandis, irregularities in paddy procurement issues.

➡️ Odisha Assembly clears Odisha Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission & Fixation of Fee) Amendment Bill, 2021.

➡️ Biju Yuva Vahini will no longer function; no budget was allocated for the same in current Financial Year 2020-21.

➡️ 91 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 335499.

India News

➡️ West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee discharged from hospital.

➡️ After TMC, BJP delegation meets EC officials over the alleged attack on #MamataBanerjee in Nandigram.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren announces to support Mamata Banerjee.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 15,817 new COVID 19 cases, 11,344 discharges and 56 deaths in last 24 hours.

➡️ Farmers build pucca houses at Singhu border.

➡️ TikTok star ends life as fan rejects marriage proposal.

➡️ India, China agreed to convene 11th round of talks at early date to work for complete disengagement from remaining friction areas.

➡️ Congress releases list of 30 star campaigners for West Bengal.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in the First Quad Leaders’ Virtual Summit with US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Suga

➡️ 1st T20I: India post 124/7 against England at Ahmedabad.

➡️ Mithali Raj becomes 1st Indian Woman Cricketer to score 10,000 International Runs.

World News

➡️ No reason to stop using Oxford Covid vaccine, says WHO after few countries suspend roll-out.

➡️ First Covid case with South Africa strain found in Karnataka.

➡️ Massive uproar in Pakistan Senate after Chinese spy cams discovered during voting for chairman’s post.

➡️ Pakistan to block social media app TikTok.