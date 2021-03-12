TNI Morning News Headlines – March 12, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Maha Deep was placed atop Lingaraj Temple last night 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled time.

➡️ Simlipal Forest Fires: 4-Member Central Team will visit core area today.

➡️ Second phase of the Budget session in Odisha begins today.

➡️ Odisha Girl Tops in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main in West Bengal by securing 99.99%.

➡️ Customer throws hot oil on momo seller at Bhimpur in Bhubaneswar for delay in service.

➡️ A second-year student of VIMSAR, Burla in Sambalpur alleges ragging by senior students.

➡️ Petrol & Diesel price continues to rise in Bhubaneswar on Friday with petrol price recorded at Rs 91.90 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 88.79 per litre.

India News

➡️ India reports 23,285 new COVID-19 cases, 15,157 discharges and 117 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,13,08,846 including 1,97,237 active cases, 1,09,53,303 cured cases & 1,58,306 deaths.

➡️ Pune reports 2,840 new COVID 19 cases, 1,303 recoveries and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi launches Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ Website.

➡️ COVID 19 can aggravate kidney Problems: Health Experts.

➡️ Amritsar: Train services resume after farm union suspended 169-day long ‘dharna’ on tracks ahead of the wheat harvest season.

➡️ Amrit Mahotsav programme begins from Sabarmati Ashram, from where Dandi March began. PM Modi inaugurates Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav in Ahmedabad.

➡️ National Testing Agency (NTA) releases admit card for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (Main)– 2021 for March Session.

➡️ Rupee jumps 20 paise to trade at 72.71 against US dollar in opening session.

➡️ Sensex jumps 442.03 points to 51,721.54 in opening session; Nifty advances 124.30 points to 15,299.10.

➡️ India’s ODI cricket captain Mithali Raj becomes first Indian batswoman to score 10,000 international runs: BCCI.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 118.4 Million, death toll surged to more than 2.60 million.

➡️ US President Joe Biden signs $1.9 Trillion Covid Relief Bill into Law.

➡️ All adult Americans will be eligible to get the vaccine no later than May 1: US President Joe Biden.

➡️ Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar to visit India on 22nd March.