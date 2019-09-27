Big Craters with Boulders found under Rasulgarh Flyover

TNI Bureau: While the entire Rasulgarh-Bomikhal patch is badly affected by rains in the Monsoon season, the National Highways from Rasulgarh Square to Palasuni under the Flyover, has become a death trap. There are big craters with boulders on the road, which won’t be visible during waterlogging and may lead to mishaps.

A Twitterati Arindam Chakravarty has tweeted the images and urged the authorities not to put people’s lives (including ambulance) at risk.