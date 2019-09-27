VIDEO: Footpath Riding in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: While the entire country is busy in ensuring the new MV Act to save lives, a shocking video has emerged from Bhubaneswar where some bike riders are seen riding on footpath, putting the lives of pedestrians at risk. The video was tweeted by an Activist Anuj.

Although he tagged the Commissionerate Police and DCP Traffic, no action has been taken in this matter yet. He is yet to receive a reply to his tweet too.