Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

VIDEO: Footpath Riding in Bhubaneswar

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau: While the entire country is busy in ensuring the new MV Act to save lives, a shocking video has emerged from Bhubaneswar where some bike riders are seen riding on footpath, putting the lives of pedestrians at risk. The video was tweeted by an Activist Anuj.

Although he tagged the Commissionerate Police and DCP Traffic, no action has been taken in this matter yet. He is yet to receive a reply to his tweet too.

Related Posts

HDFC Bank-Indian Oil come up with Fuel Earning Card

In Pics: The proposed Baramunda Bus Terminal in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!