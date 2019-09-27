Explore Iconic Destinations in Temple City with ‘Mo Bus’

TNI Bureau: Now make your traveling easier to the several iconic destinations of the Capital City and explore the beauty of the Temple City as the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) rolled out MoBus in most iconic landmarks. You’ll also be able to skip the queue at selected attractions now.

With demand of people, CRUT also launched a new route for Mo Bus on World Tourism Day, today. The new route-No.32 will connect Master Canteen with Lingaraj Temple, the largest temple in Bhubaneswar covering a total stretch of 5 kms.

Guess am allowed some promotion for #MoBus here 🙃 pic.twitter.com/8zZclKhhiM — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) September 27, 2019