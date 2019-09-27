Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Explore Iconic Destinations in Temple City with ‘Mo Bus’

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau: Now make your traveling easier to the several iconic destinations of the Capital City and explore the beauty of the Temple City as the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) rolled out MoBus in most iconic landmarks. You’ll also be able to skip the queue at selected attractions now.

With demand of people, CRUT also launched a new route for Mo Bus on World Tourism Day, today. The new route-No.32 will connect Master Canteen with Lingaraj Temple, the largest temple in Bhubaneswar covering a total stretch of 5 kms.

Related Posts

Big Craters with Boulders found under Rasulgarh Flyover

VIDEO: Footpath Riding in Bhubaneswar

 

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!