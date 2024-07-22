Centre Lifts Ban on Government Employees Joining RSS

New Delhi: In a significant policy shift, the central government has officially lifted the decades-old ban preventing government employees from participating in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The move, announced in a July 9 order, has ignited a heated political debate between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition leaders.

The BJP hailed the decision as a correction of what they termed an “unconstitutional” restriction imposed 58 years ago. Amit Malviya, a prominent BJP leader, praised the Modi administration for rescinding the 1966 order, which he argued should never have been enacted. Malviya highlighted that the original ban was implemented in response to a major anti-cow-slaughter protest organized by the RSS and Jana Sangh, which had led to significant unrest and police action.

However, the opposition has strongly criticized the Centre’s decision. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi contended that allowing government employees to join the RSS undermines national unity and integrity. Owaisi criticized the RSS for allegedly prioritizing Hindutva over national loyalty and claimed that this policy change jeopardizes the allegiance of civil servants to the nation.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also voiced strong objections, accusing the BJP-led government of overturning a historical order that had remained in place even during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Ramesh underscored the historical context of the ban, noting that the RSS had faced previous bans due to its refusal to align with certain national symbols and principles.

The reversal of this long-standing policy reflects the current administration’s stance and has sparked a broader debate on the intersection of political ideology and civil service.