Odisha CM dedicates Indravati Mega Lift Irrigation Project in Kalahandi

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dedicated more than 100 projects worth over Rs 2085 crore including the Upper Indravati Lift Irrigation project to the people of Kalahandi district.

The 33 kilometer-long irrigation canal would irrigate 90 villages of 33-gram panchayats benefitting over 50,000 people.

Constructed at the cost of Rs 756 crore, Indravati Lift Canal project will fulfill the long cherished dream of farmers who were deprived of irrigation.

Kalahandi has emerged as the second highest rice producing district in Odisha after Bargarh. The new mega lift irrigation project may boost the production further making it the ‘Rice Bowl of Odisha’.

Earlier, the Odisha CM arrived in Kalahandi by a special helicopter, bringing joy and ecstacy among the people.