Why BJD needs Pintu Dash in Ganjam

Former Berhampur Mayor Siba Sankar Dash (Pintu) was almost certain to join BJD before the elections, but some top BJD leaders in Ganjam blocked his entry. They all lost the polls, while Pintu polled more than 24,000 votes despite being an Independent Candidate.

On the polling day, he lost his cool and hit BJP’s MP Candidate Pradeep Panigrahi, sending him to hospital, thus preventing him from campaigning in the second phase polls in remaining parts of Ganjam district.

BJD lost all seats in Ganjam district, but Hinjili. Then CM Naveen Patnaik won by 4636 votes only. Had Pradeep Panigrahi campaigned in Hinjili, Naveen would have faced imminent defeat. But, that did not happen, thanks to Pintu.

Pintu Dash saved BJD from their biggest embarrassing moment ever. While he won’t or can’t join BJP, BJD still remains the ideal choice for him. If BJD seeks a revival path in Ganjam, especially Berhampur Lok Sabha segment, Pintu Dash must be taken in with key responsibilities.

With the ‘Chyau Era’ coming to an end in Berhampur Assembly segment, Pintu can fill that vacuum, work in close coordination with Bhrugu Baxipatra and others and emerge as a key player in BJD politics.