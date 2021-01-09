Naveen in Committee on Netaji’s 125th Birth Anniversary Celebrations

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM includes on High Level Committee formed to mark Subhas Chandra Bose's Birth Anniversary
TNI Bureau:  Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik included as a member of the High Level Committee constituted by the Union Culture Ministry to commemorate 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head the Committee.

A High Level Committee, headed by the PM Modi, has been constituted to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in a befitting manner.

Union Culture Ministry has said that the High Level Committee will decide on the activities for a one year long commemoration, beginning 23rd January 2021.

The Members of the Committee include distinguished citizens, historians, authors, experts, family members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as well as eminent persons associated with Azad Hind Fauj (INA).

The Committee will lend guidance to the commemoration activities in Delhi, Kolkata, Odisha and other places associated with Netaji and Azad Hind Fauj, both in India as well as overseas.

