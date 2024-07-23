SC refuses to cancel NEET-UG 2024 Exam

TNI: The Supreme Court has denied a plea for the re-examination of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate 2024. The ruling was delivered by a Bench consisting of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra.

The petitioners, citing alleged widespread leaks of the NEET UG 2024 question paper, sought a re-examination due to claims of irregularities. However, the Court found the evidence insufficient to substantiate a systemic breach impacting the entire exam process.

While acknowledging reports of question paper leaks in Hazaribagh and Patna, the Court emphasized that the evidence did not indicate a widespread or systemic issue affecting the entire examination.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is still investigating the matter. The Court noted that the CBI’s probe revealed 155 students might have benefited from the fraud in the affected centers, but the investigation is ongoing.

Data from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and an analysis by IIT Madras supported the conclusion that the integrity of the examination had not been compromised on a national level.

The Court expressed concerns about the potential repercussions of ordering a re-examination, including disrupting the admission schedule for over 24 lakh students, affecting medical education, and impacting the future availability of qualified medical professionals.