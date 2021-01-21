Bengal Politics: TMC vs BSF

TNI Bureau: Political atmosphere in West Bengal heated up further with Mamata Banerjee announcing her candidature from Nandigram – an open challenge to her friend-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari. In a fresh development, the TMC has accused the BSF (Border Security Force” of intruding into the political sphere to support the BJP.

The Trinamool Congress delegation met the Election Commission to lodge their protest, triggering a crisis in Bengal Politics.

TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee alleged that the paramilitary forces (BSF) are visiting various villages and asking people to cast their votes in favour of a particular political party (BJP).

TMC leader Firhad Hakim accused the BSF of terrorising people in border areas to gain favour for the BJP and claimed that Election Commission has assured to look into the matter.

The BSF has taken strong exception to the allegations levelled by the Trinamool Congress leaders and rebutted their claims in strong words. “These allegations are without any basis and far from truth”, it said.

“BSF is a professional border guarding force which has in past & also in present, guarded our international borders with total sincerity & dedication. We have actively checked on illegal infiltration and smuggling and brought to the book criminals involved in such activities”, the BSF statement said.

“BSF stands firmly committed to its motto ‘Duty Unto Death’ at all times”, said the paramilitary force in a statement.