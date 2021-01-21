Farm Laws: Farmers reject Govt’s “Suspension” Offer

TNI Bureau: The agitating farmers have rejected the government’s offer to put the farm laws on hold for up to 1.5 years. The farmers have asked the government to repeal the laws with immediate effect. Earlier, the Delhi Police denied permission for the proposed Tractor Rally in Delhi on Republic Day,

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha made it clear that they won’t relent and continue with their protest till the farm laws are repealed completely. They also cite the death of 147 farmers who died of various reasons during the protests. Farmer said, sacrifice of the deceased won’t go in waste.

Nothing less than ‘total repeal’ of farm laws is acceptable to the farmers. It was the unanimous view at the meeting, which was held to discuss the government’s offer.

Meanwhile, 100 tractors from Haryana’s Ujhana village have left for Delhi. Thousands of tractors may gather in Delhi during the Republic Day. Major confrontation between the police and farmers is expected on January 26 if the cops would enforce their gag order on the rally.

The farmers have also decided to lit Amar Kisan Jyoti on Republic Day in memory of the deceased farmers who died during the protests.

While the farmers are firm on holding a tractor rally at the Outer Ring Road, Delhi, on January 26, 2021, the Central Government has said that the denial is because of security reasons.