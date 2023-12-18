100-Word Insight: Who is Pandian’s Opponent in Odisha?

In a rare departure from his calm and composed approach, BJD Leader VK Pandian has taken an aggressive stand while coming down heavily on his “opponents”.

Whether in Ganjam or Kendrapada, Pandian called his “opponents” ‘blind’ who can’t see the development or transformation in Odisha.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Who is Pandian’s opponent in Odisha? BJP or Congress? Dharmendra Pradhan, Aparajita Sarangi or Jay Panda? After the I-T raids in Western Odisha, BJD has hardened its stand and sharpened the tone.

Are we going to witness a bitter fight between BJD and BJP in the run up to 2024 polls? Interesting days are ahead.