TNI Evening News Headlines – December 18, 2023

➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for Odisha Mining Corporation’s new Corporate Office which will come up in 6 acres of land in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Police Crime Branch STF to take Kashmiri fraudster Ishaan Bukhari on 5-day remand after court grants permission.
➡️There have 35 tigers present in Similipal sanctuary: Reports.
➡️Excise policy case: ED issues second summon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for December 21.
➡️India sees 5 deaths and 335 cases in the last 24 hours. New sub-variant of Covid-19 JN.1 detected in Kerala. States were advised to ensure adequate testing in all the districts.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated World’s largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi.
➡️Winter Session: A total of 79 members from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were suspended in a day.
➡️Government issues high-risk warning to Samsung & Apple users citing security and cyber-attack.
➡️Congress launches crowdfunding campaign.
➡️Bihar CM Nitish Kumar arrives in Delhi to attend the INDIA alliance meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow.
➡️Pakistan International Airlines cancels all 26 flights due to unavailability of fuel & money.
