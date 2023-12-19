100-Word Insight: Shocking! No Advani, Joshi at Ram Mandir Inauguration?

By Sagar Satapathy
The much-awaited Ram Mandir inauguration would be incomplete without the presence of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi – pioneers of Ram Temple Movement.

Reports suggest that this is going to happen and old age and health issues are being cited as the reasons. If Advani (96) and Joshi (90) can’t attend, why Dalai Lama is being invited at 88?

If MPs can be brought in wheelchairs and stretchers to the Parliament during key votings, why can’t these veterans attend the ceremony despite being able to walk? They deserve to be the first among all to witness the historic moment.

