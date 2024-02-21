100-Word Insight: Pradeep Panigrahi’s ‘Mission Hinjili’

Following the dramatic entry into BJP today, Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi sounded the war bugle against Odisha CM Naveen with whom he shared personal rapport for years. As evident, Panigrahi continues to target Naveen and Pandian.

“The Mission for a change will begin in Hinjili and end in Bhubaneswar”, he roared, hinting at a direct fight with the BJD President and CM. His joining also put an end to speculations of BJP-BJD alliance.

Will Pradeep Panigrahi contest against Naveen Patnaik in Hinjili, triggering a political storm across Odisha? Party may decide otherwise, but Pradeep Panigrahi has made his intentions clear.