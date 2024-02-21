TNI Morning News Headlines – February 21, 2024

➡️‘Error’ in admit card prevents a Class 10 student from Binjharpur block in Jajpur to appear Matric exam. All the information except her picture was wrong on the admit card.
➡️Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha Kartik Pandian visited Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, interacted with the OCA President Shri Pranab Prakash Das and reviewed the transformation project.
➡️Darshan at Puri Jagannath Temple to remain closed today from 6 pm to 9 pm due to the Banakalagi rituals of the deities.
➡️15 persons injured after truck hits bus in Sundargarh district.
➡️80 migrant labourers from Koraput rescued at Chilibalsa gate on Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border while being taken to Andhra Pradesh.
➡️Ameen Sayani, the voice of radio’s golden era, passes away due to cardiac failure. He was 91.
➡️Farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Security forces fire tear gas shells as farmers try to proceed to Delhi from Punjab-Haryan.
➡️The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will take a break from February 26 to March 1 as Rahul to deliver 2 lectures at Cambridge University.
➡️Akhilesh Yadav to be the new President of Mumbai Youth Congress.
➡️Sensex, Nifty rise marginally in early trade.
➡️Rupee rises 6 paise to 82.91 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma announce birth of second child.
➡️Bollywood actress Vidya Balan lodged an FIR against an unknown person for creating a fake Instagram account in her name and asking for money from people.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan at 4:17 am today: National Centre for Seismology.
