Closing bell: Sensex ends lower, Nifty ends at 22,055

Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended Wednesday’s trading session in red amid weak global cues, and as Asian markets witnessed mixed trends.

On Wednesday’s morning session, the Nifty 50 touched a record high for the third consecutive session amid a broad rally in metal stocks. Metals rose 1.9%, led by a 3% rise in aluminum producer Hindalco after its US subsidiary Novelis filed for a US IPO.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended lower by 434.31 points or 0.59% at 72,623.09 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 22,055.05 level, down 141.90 points or 0.64%. On the broader market front,the Nifty Small Cap 100 dropped 1.04% and the Nifty Midcap 100 indexes was down by 1.25%.