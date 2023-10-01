100-Word Insight: Odisha BJP’s War Cry

The return of Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra after a long gap, has rejuvenated Odisha BJP with its vocal leaders giving a war cry to the ruling party inside and outside the assembly.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Whether CMO grievance tour row, 5T chopper visits, Ratna Bhandar, attack on Speaker Pramila Mallick, law and order or any other issues, the Odisha BJP has taken a strong stand and is going aggressive.

Whether BJP will gain electorally or not, that would be a different matter. But, the party is effectively playing role of the Opposition like Congress to put the ruling party on its toes.