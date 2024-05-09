Country Liquor will be Banned in Odisha, promises Dharmendra Pradhan

TNI Bureau: BJP’s Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate and Union Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, made a bold announcement saying the saffron party will ban country liquor in Odisha if comes to power in the state.

Pradhan made the announcement while addressing a public gathering at Tileibeni block of Deogarh district, where he held different public meetings and participated in a padayatra.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Answering to a question of some women about his stand on free flow of country liquor, the Union Minister said that he cannot see any woman suffering due to country liquor consumption by her husband, therefore BJP will ban country liquor if comes to power in Odisha.

He promised to ban both manufacturing and distribution of country liquor in Odisha. Besides, restriction will be imposed on its licensing and marketing so that it will not just help the women but also serve as a deterrent to corruption within the government machinery.