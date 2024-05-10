Arvind Kejriwal gets Interim Bail till June 1

TNI Bureau: In a major relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court today granted him interim bail till June 1, the final phase of 2024 Lok Sabha election.

It is to be noted here that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the Aam Aadmi Party leader on March 21 in the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy scam on 21 March 2024.

While granting the interim bail, the apex court directed him to surrender to the prison authorities by June 2 and his bail conditions would be similar to those imposed on AAP leader Sanjay Singh, when he was given interim relief by the top court.

Sanjay Singh was allowed to participate in political activities, which means Kejriwal is expected to campaign for his AAP, and the INDIA opposition bloc candidate, before the election for Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha seats to be held on May 25. Currently, BJP holds all seven seats.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Kejriwal, had sought interim bail till June 4, the date of election result will be declared, however, the denied and granted him the bail till June 1.