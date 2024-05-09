BJP to implement Equal Pay for Equal Work Policy in Odisha: Aparajita

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will implement equal pay for equal work policy in Odisha if voted to power, announced party’s Bhubaneswar MP candidate Aparajita Sarangi.

While addressing a press meet in Bhubaneswar party office, Aparajita said that the saffron party will implement equal pay for equal work policy and will hike the anganwadi workers’ salary to Rs 12,000 and the Anganwadi Assistants’ salary to Rs 8000.

She further said that number of migrant workers from Odisha increases each day as the rate of unemployment among educated youth is highest in the State. About 42 per cent of educated boys and girls in the state are unemployed as per the report of the International Labour Organisation.

The saffron leader further said that BJP believes in welfare for all and it will provide work for all, water for each farmland and roof over each head when it forms the government in the State.

“BJP will provide safe and clean pipe water to 26 lakh household and will build 15 lakh houses across Odishia, out of which 10 lakh in rural areas and 5 lakh in urban area,” Aparajita promised adding that BJP will build Odisha’s economy worth 1 trillion dollars by 2029 and the Modi government is needed in Odisha for the development of the State.