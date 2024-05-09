Central BJP Leaders set Focus on Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is doing its best to win as many seats as possible in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha and to achieve the target, the central leaders have started to focus on Odisha.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers and other senior leaders of the party including Chief Ministers have been visiting Odisha.

PM Modi who had earlier addressed a massive public meeting in Nabarangpur on May 6, is slated to hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10 and is slated to address a massive public meeting in Balangir on May 11.

Yesterday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a public meeting at Bhawanipatna under the Kalahandi Parliamentary segment and attacked the BJD and the Congress for decades of ‘mis governance’. Likewise, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai addressed a Vijay Sankalp Samavesh at Kundra in Koraput district and alleged that that BJD is treating tribals as a vote bank, but is not working for their development. He also slammed the ruling party for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Odisha.

Today, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will address a public meeting in Krushnaprasad of Puri district while Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will also attend three public meetings in Malkangiri, Chitrakonda and Khallikote.

As Bollywood actress Hema Malini has been included in the list of the start campaigners, she is mostly likely visit Odisha and seek votes for the party candidates.

Several other senior leaders such as Bhupendra Yadav and Biplab Deb are camping in Odisha. More leaders will join after polls are over in their respective states.