TNI Bureau: The meteorological department informed that the well marked low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal now lies over western parts of Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand. It is likely to move further northwestwards slowly during next 24 hours. Under its influence, rain to lash different parts of the Odisha.

The regional centre of the IMD has issued orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in six districts of the State today.

The meteorological department has issued the warning for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur and Cuttack districts.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Sambalpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, and Ganjam. Yellow warning has been sounded over these districts today.

Likewise, thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar,

Mayurbhanj, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Bolangir, Boudh, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi.