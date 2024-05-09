BJD plays ‘Power Card’ in 2024 Poll Manifesto

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik on Thursday released the BJD’s election manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Releasing the BJD’s election manifesto, the CM announced free electricity (power) supply for the consumers using less than 100 units per month and 50 units free for those consuming 150 units. Around 90% of families in the State would benefit from this.

The Chief Minister also said that Odisha will emerge as number one State in the country by 2034.

The manifesto focused on the youth, women, health, education, culture & heritage and infrastructure development among the others.

📌A separate budget of 1 lakh crore will be presented for youths for 10 years.

📌The scholarship under the Nua-O scheme will be provided for both boys and girls. The scholarship amount will be raised to Rs 14,000 per annum for girls and Rs 12,000 annually for boys.

📌2 lakh Government jobs will be created in next five years.

📌Consumers will get zero bill for up to hundred units and discount for fifty units from 100 to 150.

📌BSKY will be enhanced to Rs 20 lakh. All sections of the society will be covered.

📌Will create four mega urban clusters – Cuttack-Khordha-Puri cluster, Sambalpur-Jharsuguda-Rourkela cluster, Baripada-Balasore-Bhadrak cluster and Berhampur-Chatrapur-Gopalpur cluster.

📌Odisha will be the first State in the country to provide interest-free loans of up to 15 lakhs over the next 5 years to SHG women. BJD has planned to provide Government business worth Rs 20,000 crore to the SHGs in the next 10 years.

📌A corpus of Rs 1000 crore will be set aside as a heritage development fund to preserve our places of worship, heritage sites.

📌Rs 100 crore fund for promotion of Odia language.

📌Government will spend Rs 1,000 crore to help young boys and girls of SC, ST and OBC establish entrepreneurship. Entrepreneur loan up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided to them free of cost.