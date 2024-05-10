Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Big Bengali Push

TNI Bureau: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wooed the Bengali voters while attending a Vijay Setu Sankalp Samavesh in Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat of Odisha yesterday.

While addressing a public meeting at MPV-82 village in Malkangiri assembly constituency as the star campaigner of the party, Sarma criticized the BJD government for not including Bengali in the school curriculum.

The Saffron leaders, however, promised to change the education policy of Odisha if voted to power in the upcoming election. He also assured to include Bengali in the school curriculum saying people have the rights to get education till Class V in their own language. He also promised to appoint Bengali teachers and distribute relevant books to the students.

While criticising the State government for giving numeric codes to the villages, akin to prisoner identification, he also pledged that the BJP government would change the names of the villages and elevate them to the revenue village status.

The Assam CM also promised that the BJP government would provide a cash voucher of Rs 50,000 to each woman which she can withdraw in two years– Rs 25,000 per year. He also assured to purchase paddy from the farmers at Rs 3,100 per quintal.