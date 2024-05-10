TNI Morning News Headlines – May 10, 2024
India News, Morning News, News Headlines, Odisha, Odisha News, World News
➡️In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Bhubaneswar today, Commissionerate Police has issued traffic restrictions on Janpath from 2 pm till the end of the roadshow.
➡️Vehicles will not be allowed to ply from Master Canteen Square to Vani Vihar from 4 PM till the end of the roadshow.
➡️Assam CM Himanta assures revenue villages in Malkangiri, appointment of Bengali teachers.
➡️A man shot his wife & daughter before killing self in Jharsuguda.
➡️Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand: The doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham open with full rituals on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.
➡️Activist Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Three acquitted, two convicted and sentenced to life by special court in Pune.
➡️Prime accused in Karnataka BJP activist Praveen Nettaru murder case arrested.
➡️Sensex climbs 203.52 points to 72,607.69 in early trade; Nifty up 83.7 points to 22,041.20.
➡️Rupee rises 1 paisa to 83.47 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️India fully withdraws soldiers from Maldives: Presidential Spokesperson.
➡️US Ambassador Garcetti dismisses concerns about democracy in India.
