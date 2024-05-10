Gadkari’s Mega Infrastructure Push for Odisha

TNI Bureau: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari made several announcements while addressing a Vijay Setu Sankalp Samavesh of the party at Krushnaprasad in Brahmagiri constituency of Odisha’s Puri Lok Sabha seat.

While seeking votes for party candidates Sambit Patra and Upasana Mohapatra, who are contesting the elections from the Puri Lok Sabha seat and Brahmagiri Assembly seat respectively, Gadkari announced a slew of projects for the State.

The Road Transport and Highways Minister declared that construction of 6-lane Bhubaneswar Ring Road to begin in October 2024. A total of Rs 6500 Crore will be spent for the 111 km project.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Chilika Setu has been finalised and the work to begin after the completion of the election, the Minister announced.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Transport Minister also announced setting up of 4-lane highways between Ranchi and Sambalpur and a 4-lane Ring Road Project in Sambalpur in 35-km stretch.

An airport will be set up at Paradip at a cost of Rs 200 crore, Nitin announced adding that a 6-lane Highways to be built between Raipur and Vizag, of which Odisha will have 240km share.

The Union Minister further announced for Dhamra Port Connectivity, Puri-Rameswar 4-lane Highways, Cuttack-Paradip 4-lane Highways with the promise that the works would begin very soon.