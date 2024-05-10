EAC Report shows decline in Hindu Population Share in 65 Years

TNI Bureau: The new analysis by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (PM-EAC) has made a shocking revelation saying that the Hindu population share in India dipped 7.82%, while that of Christians, Muslims, Sikhs rose.

The EAC informed that the Hindu population in India dipped 7.82 per cent based on the report it has prepared in the 65-year period between 1950 and 2015.

According to the report of the PM-EAC titled ‘Share of Religious Minorities: A cross country analysis’ studied data on religious composition of populations for 167 countries, the Hindu population in India dipped 7.82 per cent in the 65-year period between 1950 and 2015.

“While the population of Hindus declined 7.82 per cent, the share of Muslim population rose from 9.84 per cent to 14.09 per cent. The share of Christian population rose from 2.24 per cent to 2.36 per cent, the share of Sikh population increased from 1.24 per cent to 1.85 per cent and the share of the Buddhist population rose from 0.05 per cent to 0.81 per cent. The Jain and Parsi community population witnessed a dip. The share of Jains declined from 0.45 per cent to 0.36 per cent and the share of the Parsi population declined 85 per cent from 0.03 per cent to 0.0004 per cent,” the report revealed as mentioned by the indianexpress.com.

Meanwhile, a political blame game has a started over the PM-EAC report. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that it is a very important report that poses questions that need serious answers.

Joining him, BJParty’s in-charge of the National Information and Technology Department, Amit Malviya blamed Congress. “Share of Hindus shrunk 7.8% between 1950 and 2015. The Muslim population grew by 43%. This is what decades of Congress rule did to us. Left to them, there would be no country for Hindus,” he said on his X handle.