The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Has BJD Govt given full security & protection to Odisha’s Water & Mineral Resources in the last 24 Years?

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Out of 41 respondents, 34 persons voted saying that BJD Govt have not given full security & protection to Odisha’s Water & Mineral Resources in the last 24 Years, while 7 people voted supporting BJD.